Budget 2023: Rs 1.23 lakh crore allocated for postal, telecom projects

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The government on Wednesday allocated Rs 1.23 lakh crore for postal and telecom projects including Rs 52,937 crore capital infusion in state-run BSNL.

Total allocation includes Rs 97,579.05 crore for the Department of Telecom and Rs 25,814 crore for Postal projects, the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

State-run BSNL, which is expected to roll out 4G and 5G services this year, will get Rs 52,937 crore capital infusion from the government in 2023-24.

The government has allocated Rs 2,158 crore for Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services and Rs 715.8 crore for telecom projects in the North Eastern states.

The Department of Posts has been allocated Rs 25,814 crore and includes Rs 250 crore capital infusion in the India Post Payments Bank.

