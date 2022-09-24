Canada unable to check hate crime, says miffed MEA, issues advisory

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

In an escalation of its tiff with Canada, the Foreign Office here has advised Indians in Canada and those travelling to that country to exercise “due caution and remain vigilant in view of the sharp increase in incidents of hate crime, sectarian violence and anti-India activities” there.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was forced to come up with the advisory because Canada had been unable to resolve incidents relating to hate crime despite several missives from its Canada-based missions. “The (Indian) High Commission has taken up these incidents and requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far,” it said.

Hence, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant,” said the MEA advisory while asking Indian nationals and students to register with the Indian missions or on the madad.gov.in portal. The advisory is expected to act as a dampener to the many Indians going to Canada to study, settle or for tourism. Since 2016, the number of Indian students has grown by 220 per cent. Indians have contributed immensely to the massive growth in Canada’s international student market with 1.25 lakh receiving student visas in 2021 itself.

The registration on the Madad portal would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, added the MEA.

A day before the advisory was issued, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the Canadian government had treated India’s complaints regarding the so-called Khalistan referendum held in Brampton. India was not satisfied with Canada’s explanation that it respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and would not recognise the so-called referendum.

Rise in crime rate

In 2021, hate-motivated crimes targeting religion jumped 67%

Crime targeting sexual orientation climbed 64%

Crime targeting race or ethnicity rose 6%

