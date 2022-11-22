 Congress leader’s daughter abducted in Jaipur : The Tribune India

Congress leader’s daughter abducted in Jaipur

Gopal Keshawat told police that his daughter had gone to buy vegetables on her scooter

Congress leader’s daughter abducted in Jaipur

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jaipur, November 22

A Congress leader’s 21-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons here when she had gone to buy vegetables, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Pratap Nagar area on Monday evening, they said.

Congress leader Gopal Keshawat told police that his daughter had gone to buy vegetables on her scooter.

After some time, she called him up and told him that some men were chasing her. Later, her phone was switched off, said Station House Officer (SHO), Pratap Nagar, Bhajan Lal.

The scooter was found at the airport road this morning, he said.

Lal said vegetable vendors in the area were questioned about the incident but none of them had any clue about it.

Keshawat said he has given the names of some suspects to the police and sought action against them. He met Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava and demanded that efforts to trace his daughter be expedited.

“I provided names and numbers of some suspects to the police. Three days ago, I also complained to the local police station about the movement of some suspected persons around my house but no positive action was taken in that matter,” he alleged.

He said his daughter is a student at Delhi University and also preparing for civil services.

Keshwat served as the chairman of the Rajasthan Rajya Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Board, a rank equivalent to a minister of state, from 2008-2013.

#Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

2
World

Nepal elections: Lesser known Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as dark horse

3
World

You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy!

4
Trending

Watch: Man recreates Pakistani girl's viral dance video on 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja'; his 'killer moves' leave Internet in splits

5
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

6
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

7
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

8
World

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped again, video goes viral

9
Delhi

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

10
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia Shocking Shark Tank Exposed Chemist Warehouse 2022

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...

FIFA World Cup: Low-ranked Saudis shock Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’

34 women Army officers submit that despite top court’s direc...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Mansa Devi temple area will be declared ‘holy complex’, liquor sales around it to be banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

Mansa Devi temple area will be declared ‘holy complex’, liquor sales around it to be banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Give me a fair trial, even Ajmal Kasab was given that: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain to court

Delhi Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response