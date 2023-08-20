Congress Working Committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, see complete list

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had constituted the Congress Working Committee. Releasing the list on Sunday, the Working Committee includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewal and Kumari Selja.

Members of the CWC also include Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, P Chidambaram, Manmohan Singh, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and others.

There are 18 permanent invitees including Veerappa Moily, Deepender Hooda, Harish Rawat and others.

Meanwhile, the major highlight of the CWC is that the G-23 leaders Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Veerappa Moily have been retained.

Also, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh make fresh entry from the region.

The CWC will replace the screening committee which Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had announced in the interim while he finalised a new committee after becoming party chief.

