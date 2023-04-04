Delhi court orders framing of charges against Yasin Bhatkal

New Delhi, April 3
A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen’s co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several other IM operatives in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012.
The court noted that Bhatkal was planning to plant a nuclear bomb in Surat.
Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the digital data extracted from the devices seized from Bhatkal showed several video clips of jihadi literature, including writings, justifying killing of non-Muslims in the name of jihad.
In an order on March 31, the court said prima facie the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India and the chats by Bhatkal revealed that he was planning a nuclear attack in Surat after evacuating Muslims.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled