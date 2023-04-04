Delhi court orders framing of charges against Yasin Bhatkal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen’s co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several other IM operatives in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012.

The court noted that Bhatkal was planning to plant a nuclear bomb in Surat.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the digital data extracted from the devices seized from Bhatkal showed several video clips of jihadi literature, including writings, justifying killing of non-Muslims in the name of jihad.

In an order on March 31, the court said prima facie the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India and the chats by Bhatkal revealed that he was planning a nuclear attack in Surat after evacuating Muslims.