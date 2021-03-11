Delhi HC: Cops failed to prevent attack on Arvind Kejriwal's house

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

Calling it a “very disturbing state of affairs”, the Delhi HC on Monday voiced displeasure over the “failure” of the police to prevent the incident of vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last month and directed the city police commissioner to fix responsibility for the “serious lapse”.

Scores of protesters belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had allegedly breached the barricades to reach the entrance of the CM’s residence and destroyed public property in the presence of police.

“The bandobast made outside the CM’s residence and the road leading to it was not adequate,” said the Bench. —

