Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

New Delhi, December 2
Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved and forwarded a proposal of the Delhi Police to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for issuance of a notification to implement a Telangana law in the national capital, which allows preventive detention, officials said today.
Earlier in June, the Delhi Police had sent the proposal seeking approval to extend the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous activities Act, 1986, to the Delhi Government citing “a need for stringent legislation to check crime.”
If approved, the Lt Governor will have the authority to order detention of a person “from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’
Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...