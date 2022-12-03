Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved and forwarded a proposal of the Delhi Police to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for issuance of a notification to implement a Telangana law in the national capital, which allows preventive detention, officials said today.

Earlier in June, the Delhi Police had sent the proposal seeking approval to extend the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous activities Act, 1986, to the Delhi Government citing “a need for stringent legislation to check crime.”

If approved, the Lt Governor will have the authority to order detention of a person “from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.