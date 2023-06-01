EAM to visit South Africa for BRICS meet

New Delhi, May 31
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to South Africa beginning Thursday to participate at a meeting of Foreign Ministers of BRICS.
From there, he would travel to Namibia for a three-day visit starting June 4.
BRICS will address the issue of membership, with about 15 countries keen to join the grouping. On the eve of this meeting, South Africa also took a courageous decision of promising immunity to all dignitaries arriving for BRICS-related meetings.
This has special implications for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As South Africa is a member of the International Criminal Court, it is obligated to arrest Putin. The announcement of immunity means that South Africa is prepared to counter western pressure and allow him to attend the BRICS summit in August.
