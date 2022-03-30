ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad

PTI

Mumbai, March 29

Journalist Rana Ayyub was on Tuesday stopped by authorities at the Mumbai international airport from flying abroad in the wake of a “look out circular” issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against her, officials said.

The probe agency wants to question and record Ayyub’s statement in a money laundering case against her. The 37-year-old scribe reached the airport to board a flight to London but was stopped by the immigration authorities. Soon after, an ED team questioned her at the airport and asked her to join the investigation, they said. —

