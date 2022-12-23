 HC issues summons to British adventurer Bear Grylls on plea alleging copyright infringement by his show ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’ : The Tribune India

HC issues summons to British adventurer Bear Grylls on plea alleging copyright infringement by his show ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’

Plaintiff Arrmann Shankar Shharma said he watched all the eight episodes of Grylls’ show and collected evidence of the same being an exact copy of his duly protected copyrighted work

HC issues summons to British adventurer Bear Grylls on plea alleging copyright infringement by his show ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’

British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls. Pic credit- Twitter/@BearGrylls



PTI

New Delhi, December 23

The Delhi High Court issued summons to British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls and others on Friday on a suit filed by an Indian script writer claiming his copyright in the original literary work was infringed by the show ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’.

The suit sought a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from infringing upon the Indian writer’s copyright and also sought damages.

Justice Amit Bansal issued summons to other defendants—NBC Universal Inc and its Vice President Tom Shelly, Warner brothers Discovery, OTT platform Hotstar, The Walt Disney and Net Geo India.

The high court asked the defendants to file their written statements and listed the suit for further hearing on February 22, 2023.

‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’ is being produced by Grylls, NBC Universal Inc and its Vice President Tom Shelly, and is broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar, which is an OTT platform owned and run by Walt Disney.

Plaintiff Arrmann Shankar Shharma said he is engaged in the work of script writing, television/ film production, reality TV production and direction, and has been working on several projects and developing various literary/ dramatic works in multiple forms for the purpose of reality television and media entertainment.

The plaintiff, who filed the suit through advocates Imran Ali and Manpreet Kaur, said in 2009, he conceived and developed, in the form of a script, a reality show for the television titled ‘Aakhri Dum Takk-Till the Last Breath’ as per which a TV reality programme of 7-8 episodes was to be produced by taking 20 people to jungle to take up challenges to overcome the natural obstacles in different extreme terrains and sail through for about a month without any help.

He said the copyright of the script, production format and concept was duly registered and granted to the plaintiff by the Registrar of Copyrights, Corporation Office, Government of India on January 10, 2011 and the work also got registered with Film Writers Association, Mumbai.

He approached the high court contending that Grylls’ show, which has been running since 2013, has infringed on his original copyright work ‘Aakhri Dum Takk’.

“However, shockingly, in the month of March 2022, the plaintiff, through one of his close friend, came to know that his copyright in the aforesaid original literary work was being infringed by the defendants herein and a show by the name of ‘Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls’ is being produced by defendant no. 1, 2 & 4 and is getting broadcasted on Disney+ Hotstar (defendant no. 5), an OTT platform owned and run by defendant no. 6,” the suit said.

Shharma claimed that he watched all the eight episodes of Grylls’ show and collected evidence of the same being an exact copy of his duly protected copyrighted work.

“The locations mentioned in the said work are the same as that of the said infringing show. The entry, interval, climax and the concept of the entire infringing show was based upon and filmed in the manner so narrated and formulated by the plaintiff in his original copyrighted script which was submitted to defendant no. 3 (Warner Brothers Discovery), keeping in mind the defendant no. 1 (Grylls) as host of the program,” the suit claimed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan gets married for third time; groom is 13 years younger to her

2
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

3
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

4
Bathinda

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

5
Nation

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

6
World

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

7
Himachal

143 workers of two shut cement plants of Adani group relocated

8
Diaspora

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

9
Nation

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

10
Nation

Covid threat: Random testing of foreign arrivals

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes
J & K

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Top News

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Union Cabinet clears 'One Rank One Pension' revision for ex-servicemen; check the rank-wise increase

Decision will likely benefit over 25 lakh ex-servicemen

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...

Two people dead after Paris shooting; one held

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

The suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest f...

Punjab Kings makes highest ever purchase in IPL history, pays whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

IPL auction: Punjab Kings make highest ever purchase in IPL history, pay whopping Rs 18.5 crore for Sam Curran

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earn...

Govt approves Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal covid vaccine as booster dose for those above 18

World's first intranasal covid vaccine to be available in India as booster dose from today

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...


Cities

View All

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements to enforce Covid restrictions

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi on Saturday

Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-year-old girl

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Fast-track courts in Punjab soon for prompt disposal of issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference