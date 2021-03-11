India hands over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 9

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday handed over 12 high-speed guard boats constructed under India’s $100 million Line of Credit to Vietnam.

The boats were handed over at Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong. The first five boats were built at the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipyard in India and the other seven were made at Hong Ha Shipyard.

Senior civil and military officials of India and Vietnam were present during the handing-over ceremony.

Singh described the project as an example of ‘Make in India and Make for the World’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the successful completion of the project, despite the challenges due to the covid-19 pandemic, is testimonial to the commitment and professional excellence of the Indian defence manufacturing sector as also of Hong Ha Shipyard.

He exuded confidence that the project will be a precursor to many more cooperative defence projects between India and Vietnam in future.

Singh invited Vietnam to become a part of India’s defence industrial transformation through enhanced cooperation. He asserted that the Indian defence industry has substantially increased its capabilities.

The minister is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam.

On the first day of engagements in Hanoi on Wednesday, he held bilateral talks with Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

Both sides signed a ‘Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030’ to enhance defence cooperation.

An MoU to simplify procedures for mutually beneficial logistic support was also inked between the two countries.

Singh also called on President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.