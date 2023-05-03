India hands over two ships to Maldives, AN-32 propellers to SL

New Delhi, May 2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over two ships to the Maldives — a fast patrol ship and landing craft assault ship — at function in the island nation.
Rajnath is on a three-day visit to the Maldives.
The fast patrol ship is capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speed. It was commissioned as a coast guard ship in the Maldives National Defence Forces. President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi were present on the occasion.
Rajnath described the handing over of the two made-in-India platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of India and the Maldives towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region.
Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday met Sri Lanka’s top military leaders and exchanged views on several matters of bilateral importance while recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries amid China’s growing influence in the island nation. As part of India’s commitment towards capacity building of the armed forces, the Air Chief presented AN-32 propellers to the Sri Lankan Air Force.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’