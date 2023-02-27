IndiGo flight diverted after suspected bird-hit

Tribune News Service

Ahmedabad: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, carrying 150 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning after suspected bird-hit soon after take-off from Surat. The flight landed safely. PTI

2020 riots: 9 acquitted of torching medical store

New Delhi: A court here acquitted nine men in a case of setting a medical store on fire by a mob during the 2020 Delhi riots, saying the sole testimony of a witness was insufficient to assume their presence. PTI

Truck drags scooter for 2 km in UP, two killed

Mahoba: A 66-year-old man and his grandson were killed when a truck hit their scooter and dragged it for more than 2 km on Sunday. Cops recovered the bodies when the truck was stopped by locals. PTI

IAF to take part in military drill in UK

New Delhi: An IAF contingent will participate in the multi-nation exercise “Cobra Warrior” at the Waddington Air Force Base of the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom. The exercise is scheduled from March 6 to 24. The Indian contingent flew out of Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Sunday. TNS

Farmers to get funds under PM Kisan plan

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi would release Rs 2,000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme on Monday. Over Rs 16,800 crore will be deposited in the accounts of eight crore farmers.

