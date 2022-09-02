'I've always stood by Gandhis', Bhupender Hooda clarifies on Azad meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Putting to rest speculation regarding his meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said he had always stood by the Gandhi family. Azad recently resigned from the Congress, alleging humiliation and neglect by a “coterie of sycophants”.

Other G-23 leaders, including Anand Sharma and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, also met Azad at his Delhi residence. Talking to The Tribune, Hooda explained, “Azad didn’t take anybody into confidence on his decision to quit the party. Our earlier demand that an election be held for the post of party president having been accepted already, I met Azad so as to reduce bitterness.”

Recalling how he had stood by Sonia Gandhi during her Amethi rally a few years after the death of Rajiv Gandhi, Hooda said he would remain with the Congress. He also said he had no plans to contest for the Congress president's post.

Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member Kumari Selja placed the issue before senior party functionaries.

