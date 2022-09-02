'I've always stood by Gandhis', Bhupender Hooda clarifies on Azad meet

Chandigarh, September 1
Putting to rest speculation regarding his meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said he had always stood by the Gandhi family. Azad recently resigned from the Congress, alleging humiliation and neglect by a “coterie of sycophants”.
Other G-23 leaders, including Anand Sharma and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, also met Azad at his Delhi residence. Talking to The Tribune, Hooda explained, “Azad didn’t take anybody into confidence on his decision to quit the party. Our earlier demand that an election be held for the post of party president having been accepted already, I met Azad so as to reduce bitterness.”
Recalling how he had stood by Sonia Gandhi during her Amethi rally a few years after the death of Rajiv Gandhi, Hooda said he would remain with the Congress. He also said he had no plans to contest for the Congress president's post.
Meanwhile, Congress Working Committee member Kumari Selja placed the issue before senior party functionaries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake