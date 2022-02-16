Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s house in Delhi

New Delhi, February 16
A man hailing from Bengaluru was apprehended for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, triggering a minor security alarm, officials said.
The incident took place around 7:30 AM when a red-colour SUV, being driven by the man, tried to enter through the gate of Doval’s high-security central Delhi residence, official sources said.
The car was intercepted and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval’s house, they said.
The NSA is secured by the top Z+ category of CISF commandos.
Doval was present at the residence when the incident took place.
The man was later handed over to the police.
He has been identified as Shantanu Reddy from Bengaluru and looks to be mentally unstable, they said.
The car was hired from Noida, officials added.
“A man tried to enter the house of NSA on Wednesday morning. The security stopped him. When the man was asked some questions, he was not in a state of giving answers. He is mentally unsound,” the officer said.
