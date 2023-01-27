Man dies as 2-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

PTI

Thane, January 27

A 37-year-old man died while another man was rescued after a two-storey commercial building collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30am in Khadipar locality, they said.

"There were seven shops on the ground floor of the building, while the upper ones were occupied by commercial establishments. Soon after the structure collapsed, two fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation," an official of Nizampura police station said.

The deceased, Maji Vansari, was asleep inside the building when it collapsed. The victim died after getting trapped under the debris, he said.

Another man, who also got trapped under the debris, was rescued. He did not suffer injuries, fire brigade sources said.

The age of the building and its condition could not be known immediately as civic officials were not available for comment.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body of the deceased sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police official said.