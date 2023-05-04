Manipur violence: Amit Shah speaks to CM Biren Singh to take stock of situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on phone and took stock of the situation in the state where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, officials said.

The officials said Shah had spoken to Biren Singh, who briefed him about the ground situation and the steps taken to restore peace.

The officials said the Centre had been monitoring the violent situation in the north-eastern state. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also moved additional personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in violence-hit areas of the north-eastern state.

The RAF is a specialised force to handle riot-like situations.

The troops of the Army and Assam Rifles have already been deployed on the ground, they said, adding that apart from these two forces, a sufficient number of paramilitary forces were also available in Manipur for deployment in violence-hit areas.

Official sources said five companies of the RAF had been airlifted to Imphal from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, while 15 other general duty companies had been asked to be in a state of readiness for deployment in the state.

About 15 companies of the CRPF are already available in Manipur for deployment, the officials said.

Violence broke in some parts of Manipur on Wednesday during the Tribal Solidarity March called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, according to reports from Imphal. Police had fired several rounds of teargas shells to control the situation.