MP seeks Saragarhi memorial in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) and Saragarhi Foundation Inc commemorated the 125th anniversary of the famous battle fought at Saragarhi in 1897 between 10,000 Afghani raiders and 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) said the battle at Galwan with China in June 2020 was fought with the spirit instilled by the Saragarhi battle.

WPO president Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said: “A chapter on the Saragarhi battle should be included in the curriculum.”

He announced Rs 50 lakh for the renovation of the Saragarhi memorial in Ferozepur.

Sahney demanded that another memorial commemorating the battle be constructed in the Capital. Former Army Chief General JJ Singh (retd) reminded the audience that the battle was fought to “the last man and the last round”.