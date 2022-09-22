 'My advice to Congress chief poll contestants is…': Rahul Gandhi throws top hint he may not run : The Tribune India

'My advice to Congress chief poll contestants is…': Rahul Gandhi throws top hint he may not run

Sends strong message to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on ‘one person, one position rule’

'My advice to Congress chief poll contestants is…': Rahul Gandhi throws top hint he may not run

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ernakulam district. PTI

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 22

In the strongest hint that he may not run for the office of Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sent out advice to other contestants saying the position of the party president is ideological and is in fact a belief system.

Addressing the press at Ernakulam in Kerala, on the 15th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul also clearly signalled to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the party’s ‘one person, one post’ pledge taken at Udaipur was sacrosanct and needed to be maintained.

Gehlot, who is set to file his papers for the election of Congress president, has said that he would continue as the CM and that the ‘one person, one post’ rule does not apply to people who contest internal elections and holds good only for the nominated positions.

“What we have decided in Udaipur is a commitment of the Congress. I expect that commitment will be maintained,” Gandhi said when asked to comment on the issue.

Steering clear of direct answers to whether he would run for the office of Congress president, Rahul advised patience saying “everyone will know what is going to happen”.

Earlier on Thursday, the AICC Central Election Authority issued a notification for the election with the process of nomination to start from September 24 until September 30.

Asked what advice he had for those contesting the election, Gandhi said, “My advice to those who are contesting the election is you are taking on a position, which is historic, and a position which defines and has defined a particular view of India. The Congress president is not just an organisational post. The Congress president is an ideological post. It is a belief system. So my advice would be whoever becomes the Congress president should remember he represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.”

Rahul did not speak in the first person, and effectively ruled him out of the contest in which Gehlot and former minister Shashi Tharoor have emerged openly while former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh has hinted at an inclination to contest.

“You will know by September 30 what will happen,” Digvijay said, with sections adding that Punjab Congress MP Manish Tewari was also contemplating joining the race.

Gandhi on Thursday also stressed upon the opposition unity to take on the BJP and the RSS, noting that the opposition should discuss and frame a strategy.

“I do think it is very important that the opposition parties come together. That is required to fight the ideology, financial and institutional power as a result of the capture of the BJP-RSS. It is important that the opposition has a discussion and comes out with a strategy,” Gandhi said.

Noting that all Congress delegates had the right to fight the party president’s election, Rahul said “Any Congress leader who wants to fight the election has the right to do so. It is not a bad rather a good thing. It's interesting how everyone asks the questions when the Congress president’s election will take place, who will fight the election. Nobody asks this question to the BJP, RSS, communists, SP, BSP. I am saying this with a significant degree of pride as we are the only political party in the country that does this.”

#Ashok Gehlot #Kerala #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season