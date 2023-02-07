Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday amid an uproar by the Opposition over allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Soon after the House met at noon after the first adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for Question Hour to be taken up.

However, some opposition members demanded a discussion on the Adani issue.

AAP members led by Sanjay Singh trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans. The chairman adjourned the House within a minute of Question Hour.

Rajya Sabha has not transacted any business for the last three days.

Before the first adjournment, Dhankhar said he had received notices for suspension of scheduled business from Congress, CPI-M, AAP, TRS and CPI. However, he did not accept the notices saying they were not in order.

This led to protests by several opposition MPs and the chairman adjourned the proceedings till noon.