Pensioners under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 to begin nationwide protest in 200 cities from Wednesday

New Delhi, March 14
Pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) have decided to go on a nationwide protest in 200 cities, including the national capital, from Wednesday to press for a higher pension of Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance (DA).
“Beneficiaries of the EPS-95 have decided to go on a nationwide protest in 200 cities, including the national capital, from March 15 to press for their four-point demands, which include hiked pension of Rs 7,500 per month along with dearness allowance and medical facility to self and spouses,” according to a statement.
A delegation of the beneficiaries had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past and their protest is continuing since 2018 in Buldhana in Maharashtra.
National Action Committee convenor Ashok Raut said in the statement, “Our struggle is for justice to the beneficiaries of EPS-95 and it is continuing for the past seven years. Under the leadership of BJP MP Hema Malini, we met the Prime Minister twice and he had given assurance, but still, the matter is lingering”.
He alleged that the government is running various schemes for the benefit of the people, but despite being beneficiaries of government-run pension funds, they are being pushed to the periphery.
He added that Rs 1,171 is not enough, but if they get 7,500 plus DA they can live with self-respect.
