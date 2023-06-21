New York, June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.
The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser, thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.
"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi told the gathering.
He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights
The event creates a Guinness World Record for people of most...
PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record
Creates records for drawing the people of most nationalities...
Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 1.2 lakh people hit
IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’, predicting very heavy to e...
Explosion hits a building in Paris, injuring 16; police trying to determine the cause
The authorities did not specify whether the injured were in ...
Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university
Students had celebrated Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University, a s...