PM: Take steps to prevent loss of life due to heatwave

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.

During the meeting, the Indian Meteorological Department and National Disaster Relief Authority briefed the PM about the persistence of high temperatures through March-May 2022 across the country.

They said the states and UTs had been advised to prepare “Heat Action Plans” as a standard response.

Observing that “we need to take all measures” to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents, the PM said the response time towards any such incident should be minimal.

Modi stressed that in view of rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done.

