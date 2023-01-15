Post ISRO data, NDMA's gag order on Joshimath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

Amid widespread media coverage of the ISRO data on the ground subsidence at Joshimath in Uttarakhand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a gag order to the government authorities and scientific departments not to share details with the media till a conclusion is drawn.

An office memorandum released by the NDMA pointed out that the data released by government institutions was creating confusion among affected residents and also among citizens of the country in general.

“It is observed that various government institutions are releasing data related to the matter on social media platforms and are also interacting with the media with their own interpretation of the situation. It is creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country,” the memorandum read. Official sources said the purpose of the order was not to deny information to the media but to avoid confusion because so many institutions were involved in the process and they were giving their own interpretation of the situation. The ISRO report revealed that Joshimath saw a rapid sinking of 5.4 cm in just 12 days. The report said the massive soil sinking occurred due to a “rapid subsidence event that was triggered on January 2”.

The NDMA said the issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 12 and an expert group had been formed for the assessment of ground subsidence at Joshimath, it said.

“You are requested to sensitise your organisation to this matter and refrain from posting anything on media platforms until NDMA’s final report is released,” it noted.