Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan

People gather to pay tribute to the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his native village Saifai in Etawah district, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. PTI

Saifai, October 11

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who paid their last respects to Mulayam at the Saifai Mela Ground here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, representing the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former Union Minister of State Praful Patel and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were the other dignitaries who paid their tributes to the socialist leader.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were seen offering their condolences to Yadav’s son and incumbent SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Minister Jitin Prasada, too, was seen.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya offer condolences to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the funeral of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. PTI photo

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan at the three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s funeral ceremony.

Chandrababu Naidu, also the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, termed Yadav’s demise a “loss for Uttar Pradesh”.

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was one of those leaders who arrived early, said Yadav never considered his political opponents as enemies and that he shared a personal bond with every leader.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was seen accompanying Akhilesh Yadav at the ceremony.

The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday.

His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

