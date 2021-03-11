Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security personnel stand guard outside the closed gate of Gyanvapi morsque in Varanasi. PTI/file

Varanasi, May 23

Security has been beefed up in Varanasi as the court of district judge is set to start hearing of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case from Monday.

All the related files were transferred to it in compliance with the Supreme Court's May 20 order of shifting the trial from civil judge (senior division) court.

District government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey said the district judge court will on Monday make clear the points on which the hearing would start.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, on Monday, said that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure that there was no trouble from any side over the hearing of the case.

"We have deployed adequate forces and barricades have been put up as precautionary measure," said a senior official.

Five women devotees, Rakhi Singh of Delhi, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak, all of Varanasi, had on April 18, 2021 filed a petition seeking daily worship of goddess Shringar Gauri on the mosque premises, in the court of civil judge.

On April 8, the court had appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as the advocate commissioner for survey of Gyanvapi mosque. The defendants, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, had filed a petition in the Allahabad high court challenging the order for survey and  appointment of advocate commissioner, but the plea was rejected.

The court commission had started the survey of Gyanvapi on May 6, but it was stalled the next day due to protest by AIM, which also demanded the civil judge (senior division) court to change the advocate commissioner saying Mishra was biased.

The court rejected the plea to change Mishra but also appointed Vishal Singh as special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as assistant advocate commissioner.

The court commission resumed the survey on May 14 and concluded it on May 16 amid claims of a 'Shivling' being found in the wuzu pond of Gyanvapi by the petitioners.

On May 17, the court sacked Mishra following complaints of leaking information and asked special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh to table the survey report on May 19.

On May 20, while hearing the petition of AIM Committee, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case and transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil judge (senior division) to the district  judge, Varanasi saying looking at the 'complexities' and 'sensitivity' of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

IANS

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

6
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

7
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

8
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

9
Nation

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

10
Nation

Quad Summit opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections