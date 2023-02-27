Supreme Court to hear pleas related to coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh

PTI

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on March 14 the pleas related to a coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) and mining operations by Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL).

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for RRVUNL, that the extraction of coal is halted and the whole matter is at a “standstill” and hence the case needed to be heard.

“We will list it immediately after the Holi vacation on a non-miscellaneous day. We list it on March 14,” said the bench which also comprised justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

The state firm had made a statement in October last year before the court that no coal would be extracted before the matter is heard, Rohatgi said, adding that, however, the matter had not been listed for hearing since then.

The top court had earlier said that it would hear the pleas on March 2.

