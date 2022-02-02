Tamil Nadu woman burns daughter from second husband to prove loyalty to third husband

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

A 38-year-old woman and her husband were arrested after she burnt her 10-year-old daughter from an earlier marriage as he allegedly challenged her to do so to prove her loyalty.

Police said that the victim was the woman's daughter from second marriage. The child, who reportedly suffered 75 per cent burns, died on Monday morning.

As per reports, the shocking incident took place on Sunday night when the two fought over infidelity.

The gruesome incident happened after Padmanabhan, the husband, dared wife Jaya Lakshmi to prove her loyalty.

To show her faithfulness, Jaya Lakshmi ended up doing a stupid thing. She took her daughter and said “if I am true to you then my daughter Pavitra from my previous marriage will not be harmed by fire”.

Lakshmi then went to the room where Pavitra was sleeping along with her step-daughters from her current husband. She took her out and poured kerosene on her and set her afire.

Hearing the girl’s screams, the neighbours reached the house. The fire was contained and the girl was taken to hospital where she scrummed to her injuries.

Jaya Lakshmi first married Palwan at the age of 19.

She allegedly left Palwan and then married his younger brother Dori Raj. They lived in Mumbai. The woman then left Dori Raj and returned to Chennai. She started living in Theravati, where she befriended a divorced driver Padmanabhan. They had been married for nine years and have two children, aged six and four.