Telangana student dies in US car crash

Naveen S Garewal
Tribune News Service
Hyderabad, May 10
In a tragic incident, a postgraduate student from Telangana died when the car in which he was travelling was hit by a truck near the city of Warrensburg in Johnson County of state of Missouri, in the United States. He was declared dead by doctors who attended him after being taken to the hospital.
Identified as Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy (25), the boy hailed from Annaram village in Miryalaguda Mandal of Nalgonda district.
According to family sources, who received the news from the university, Reddy was travelling with three other friends in his car when they were hit by a truck. He is said to have succumbed to his injuries almost instantly after the accident.
The accident occurred on Monday, and the family was informed on Tuesday morning. Kranthi Kiran’s brother Chandrakanth is also studying in the USA.
The University, where Kranthi Kiran studied, informed the victim’s parents, Srinivas Reddy and Aruna, about the tragedy.
The family is in shock and has asked the state government for help to bring the deceased’s body back from the US for last rites.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mohali attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters
Launcher found in a secluded place barely a km from the spot...
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission
Move being seen as olive branch extended towards India after...
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...