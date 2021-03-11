Telangana student dies in US car crash

Naveen S Garewal

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, May 10

In a tragic incident, a postgraduate student from Telangana died when the car in which he was travelling was hit by a truck near the city of Warrensburg in Johnson County of state of Missouri, in the United States. He was declared dead by doctors who attended him after being taken to the hospital.

Identified as Sareddy Kranthi Kiran Reddy (25), the boy hailed from Annaram village in Miryalaguda Mandal of Nalgonda district.

According to family sources, who received the news from the university, Reddy was travelling with three other friends in his car when they were hit by a truck. He is said to have succumbed to his injuries almost instantly after the accident.

The accident occurred on Monday, and the family was informed on Tuesday morning. Kranthi Kiran’s brother Chandrakanth is also studying in the USA.

The University, where Kranthi Kiran studied, informed the victim’s parents, Srinivas Reddy and Aruna, about the tragedy.

The family is in shock and has asked the state government for help to bring the deceased’s body back from the US for last rites.