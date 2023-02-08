Unite Rajasthan Congress leaders first: BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

BJP’s Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, who initiated the debate on the President’s Address to Parliament, on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “First unite your warring Rajasthan leaders.”

Joshi seeks apology from TMC’s Mahua Moitra TMC MP Mahua Moitra attacked the Centre on the Adani issue, saying the industrialist had ‘befooled’ the country. Without naming Adani, she said a man whose name started with A and ended with I and who was not Advani had ‘duped everyone’. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi sought an apology from Moitra, who reportedly used ‘unparliamentary language’ against BJP MPs. TNS Amethi showed ‘magic’ Amethi showed you (Rahul) magic when the Congress forfeited deposit in four of five Assembly segments. Smriti Irani, Minister

“You have embarked on Bharat Jodo. First at least unite your two leaders in Rajasthan. One says the other is a magician who leaks question papers without opening the question bank. The other calls his colleague a ‘naalayak’ (worthless),” said CP Joshi, whose remarks that Queen Padmavati of Rajasthan had “performed self-sacrifice” to protect her “satitva” led to a brief adjournment of the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition leaders accused Joshi of “glorifying Sati”, but Joshi later said he was mentioning the word “Satitva” which had been misinterpreted during translation.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured MPs that he would examine the context and expunge any unfavourable reference.

Joshi compared PM Modi to Lord Ram. “In the Treta Yug, Maata Shabri keenly welcomed Prabhu Ram. And when honourable President was entering Parliament for the address to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, it felt like Prabhu Shri Ram was welcoming Maata Shabri at the gates of Parliament to honour her,” Joshi said.

