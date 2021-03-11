Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls upon media to be responsible

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 27

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon the media to follow values of ethical journalism and be responsible in their coverage of news.

This was during the launch of a 100 metre Tower for 10 KW FM Operation inaugurated by him at the All India Radio FM Station in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing his concern over the tendency to exaggerate and sensationalise news, he said it is tantamount to misinforming the public.

He stressed that freedom of press is indispensable in a democracy. He said the media plays a vital role in educating the people on various issues and strengthening democracy. He underlined the critical role of broadcast media in national development.

Reflecting on the falling standards in TV debates, he called for more meaningful and respectful discussions on important national issues.

Reminding that India has 60 per cent rural population, he called upon all media organisations to focus more on the issues of rural India.

Touching upon the rise of social media, he expressed his concern over the phenomenon of fake news and said that people should not forward unverified and unsubstantiated information to others.