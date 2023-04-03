 Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick? : The Tribune India

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?

Political importance-OBCs constitute close to half of India’s population

Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?

Rahul Gandhi. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 3

Rahul Gandhi in Surat to appeal against his conviction by a local court in the ‘Modi surname’ issue saw the BJP taking potshots at him and Congress leaders accompanying him while reiterating and augmenting the “anti-OBC bias” charge.

Aiming to put the Congress on the backfoot, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed Gandhi was going with family and chief ministers (“with pomp and show”) to “repeat and add to the insult” of the OBC community.

“Rahul Gandhi, is it not true that you used a casteist remark against the OBC community? You called them a thief and abused them. You are going to Surat with your family, and some chief ministers with pomp and show. Appealing is a democratic right. You are going to augment the insult that you have thrown to the OBC community by going and staging this kind of protest in Surat. Are you trying to pressurise the Indian judiciary through these gimmicks of yours?” Patra said.

BJP and OBCs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an OBC and so are many of its top leaders.

The BJP believes it has the upper hand when it comes to the section, which has played an important role in several of its victories, including in critical states like Uttar Pradesh.

OBC are believed to comprise close to half of the population of the country and the allegation of “insult to OBCs” over Gandhi calling “all thieves have Modi as the common surname” may have some political advantages.

The BJP, which has consolidated the group with measures like “Constitutional status to the OBC Commission, giving reservation to the community in educational institutions” etc, also believes the OBCs will help Prime Minister Modi get his third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Apparently, the government is also considering implementing OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agricultural universities.

Since his conviction by the Surat court, the BJP has methodically gone after Gandhi.

According to senior leaders by “comparing OBC communities to thieves,” Rahul Gandhi has proven his “casteist mindset”.

The party also plans to reach out to one crore OBC households across one lakh villages in the country between April 6 (its foundation day) and April 14 (birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar) “to expose Congress’ and highlight the “historic” decisions of the Modi Government for the “welfare of the community”.

Political importance of OBCs

When it comes to politics, OBCs are seen as one social group, an important vote block even though OBC reservations are not at par with SC/ST reservations.

Based on surveys conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and National Family and Health Survey (NFHS), other backward classes constitute around 43.3 to 43.8 per cent of the population

The figure is apart from the SC/ST population, which is around another 21/22 per cent.

In 2007, the NSSO pegged OBCs at 40.94 per cent, SCs at 19.59 per cent, STs at 8.63 per cent and the rest at 30.80 per cent.

A similar survey in 1999-2000 had put OBCs at around 35 per cent.

Though extrapolating the 1931 Census report, surveys etc, the Mandal Commission estimated OBCs around 52 per cent.

“The population of OBCs, both Hindu and non-Hindu, is around 52% of the total population of India. Accordingly 52% of all posts under the Central government should be reserved for them. But this provision may go against the law laid down in a number of Supreme Court judgments wherein it has been held that the total quantum of reservation under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution should be below 50%.

“In view of this, the proposed reservation for OBCs would have to be pegged at a figure which when added to 22.5% for SCs and STs, remains below 50%. In view of this legal constraint, the Commission is obliged to recommend a reservation of 27% only, even though their (OBC) population is almost twice this figure”, according to reports quoting the commission.

Congress versus BJP’ charge

Whether the BJP’s charge will stick is the big question.

Congress leaders have questioned the logic of how the criticism of Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi could be counted as an insult to the OBCs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also slammed the BJP over the charge citing his own case

Gehlot is an OBC and so are many top Congress leaders.

Gandhi has been convicted to two years of jail by the Surat court.

It followed disqualification from his membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

#BJP #Congress #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

3
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

4
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

5
Punjab

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

6
Punjab

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

7
Chandigarh

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

8
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

9
Punjab

Locals mum, no new leads on Amritpal Singh

10
World

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Beijing renames places for third time in six years

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft