Will strive for global good: PM Narendra Modi on G20 presidency

India to assume chair for a year on Dec 1 | Promises inclusive & decisive role

Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over the G20 presidency to PM Narendra Modi at a summit in Bali. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Ahead of India assuming the G20 presidency for a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India should leverage this “big opportunity” to focus on global good even as senior officials at the first pre-presidency briefing for G20 envoys said India’s intention was to make the next one year “action-oriented”.

“Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these,” PM Modi said during his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme, which came three days ahead of India assuming the G20 presidency on December 1.

The PM had earlier said at the G20 summit in Bali that India’s presidency would be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented”.

“The G20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85 per cent of the world GDP. What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian. This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’,” he said.

Urging people, especially the youth, to join the G20 events in one way or the other, the PM said the foreigners who would come for G20 meetings would be the tourists of the future.

“During this period, people from different parts of the world will get a chance to visit your states. I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colours of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G20 summit, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future,” he said in his address.

India has planned 200 events related to the G20 presidency that would showcase the country’s culture and tradition. The first such event — pre-presidency briefing of ambassadors of G20 countries — was held last weekend in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

“India’s G20 Sherpa (Amitabh Kant) gave an overview of the country’s achievement in socio-economic areas. We presented our plan on how we seek support on important issues,” said India’s Chief Coordinator for G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The next G20-related gathering will take place in Udaipur from December 4 to 7. Aimed at building bonds among the sherpas, it will be a preliminary meeting of government representatives before the main summit.

Member countries

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Gandhi’s bust at UN

  • A bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be inaugurated at the UN during India's presidency of Security Council next month
  • Made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, it will be the first sculpture of Mahatma to be installed at the UN headquarters

Big opportunity

G20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world’s population, three-fourths of trade, and 85% of GDP. What a great opportunity for India. — Narendra Modi, PM

