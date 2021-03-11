Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

The NIA had told Special Judge Praveen Singh in an in-chamber proceedings that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus. The amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik, had sought minimum punishment, i.e., life imprisonment in the matter.

The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.