4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

The police, in two separate cases, today claimed to have arrested four suspected gangsters and recovered six firearms from their possession.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Varun Sharma said following a special operation against criminals, CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh and his team arrested four suspects and recovered six pistols from their possession.

The team following a tip-off stopped a car near the Bhadson bus stop. “The two occupants, Ravinder Singh Binda of Chaprarh village and Gurwinder Singh of Passiana village, were arrested with four pistols. Gurwinder is a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him at the Urban Estate police station,” he said.

The police further arrested Shamshad Ali of Jhinjra village and Arman Ali of Adarsh Colony, Patiala, near the Devigarh Road with two pistols.

“All suspects will be questioned to ascertain their past criminal records and the source of the weapons,” said a police official.