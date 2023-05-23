40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

Inter-house cricket matches for junior (boys and girls) categories were held at DAV Public School, Patiala, and for seniors boys (IX to XII) in the premises of Cricket Hub academy.

Forty boys and girls(Class VI to VIII) of the four houses— Maharishi Dayanand House, Gurudev Tagore House, Swami Vivekananda House and Mahatma Hansraj House— showed their supremacy in the matches.

Junior (boys): Swami Vivekananda House bagged the first position and Maharishi Dayanand House grabbed the second position.

Senior(boys): Mahatma Hans Raj House First bagged the first position and Maharishi Dayanand House second.

Girls: First position was captured by Maharishi Dayanand House and second position by Mahatma Hans Raj House.