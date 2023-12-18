Cops await doctors’ nod to interrogate gangster

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 17

The police are waiting for a go-ahead from the doctors to grill wanted gangster Malkeet Singh Chitta, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg during a late evening encounter on Saturday.

Malkeet, a resident of Abchal Nagar, has allegedly been involved in six criminal cases, including murder, loot and attempt to murder. He was injured following an encounter with the crime investigating agency (CIA) near Passiana police station .

“He is undergoing treatment and we will formally arrest him once the doctors declare him fit. His questioning in many cases is vital as he is suspected to be linked to some other gangsters who are already in jail," said a police official.

According to Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, a CIA team led by Shaminder Singh was chasing the 21-year-old as he is a suspect in a murder and attempt to murder case registered at Tripuri police station.

"As the police party asked him to surrender, he fired three rounds at them and tried to flee. In response to this, the area was cordoned and he received injuries on his leg during the exchange of fire," added the SSP.

Shaminder Singh said that the suspect was wanted in a murder and an attempt to murder case. "A 32 bore country-made pistol along with six cartridges were recovered from Malkeet," he added.