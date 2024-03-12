DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 11

The District Bar Association today honoured Ritika Gupta, as she has been selected as PCS Judicial Officer. District Bar Association president Amardeep Singh Dharni congratulated Ritika for the achievement. He said three members of the District Bar had already been selected as Judges this year.

Ritika attributed her success to her parents and said they have always urged her to work hard, adding that hard work and dedication are the keys to success. She urged youth to continue working towards their goals and not be disappointed by failure. — OC

