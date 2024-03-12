DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 11
The District Bar Association today honoured Ritika Gupta, as she has been selected as PCS Judicial Officer. District Bar Association president Amardeep Singh Dharni congratulated Ritika for the achievement. He said three members of the District Bar had already been selected as Judges this year.
Ritika attributed her success to her parents and said they have always urged her to work hard, adding that hard work and dedication are the keys to success. She urged youth to continue working towards their goals and not be disappointed by failure. — OC
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...