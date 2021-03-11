Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala, August 11
The Municipal Corporation has started a special drive to check the quality of drinking water being supplied in diarrhoea-affected areas of the city.
According to the MC, the focus was on New Mohindra Colony and its adjoining areas of Sanjay Colony, Ghalori Gate, Rangeyshah Colony, Sheesh Mahal Colony, Markal Colony, Tej Bagh Colony and Arayin Majra.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have pressed 30 teams into service. These teams are going door-to-door and checking the water supply and quality of potable drinking water being used by the residents. Also, the water supply connections that were recently allotted to the people are being checked.”
He said the civic body had already issued a helpline number for checking water quality.
Corporation officials said two new cases of diarrhoea were reported from New Mohindra Colony on Thursday. “The two patients are stable and under observation. We have already provided them with ORS,” the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatw...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...