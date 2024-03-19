Fatehgarh Sahib administration removes hoardings

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 18
After the implementation of the model code of conduct for the General Elections, the district administration removed hoardings of various political parties from roadsides, government land, electricity poles and public places, among other places across the city. The District Election Officer has also issued instructions to remove posters and political advertisements from private properties immediately.
Info on printed material
Information, including the number of materials to be printed by a press and the expenditure, should be submitted to the DEO office within the specified days. Parneet Shergill, Fatehgarh Sahib District Election Officer
District Election Officer Parneet Shergill presided over a meeting with the printing press owners in the district and directed them that no material related to the elections should be printed, adding that while printing election campaign material, posters, pamphlets and other materials, the name and address of the press should also be printed on them. She also said the election campaign materials should not be printed until the prescribed form is filled out by the publisher.
The DEO said, “Information, including the number of materials to be printed by a press and the expenditure, should be submitted to the DEO office within the specified days.”
She added that all the rules should be followed while printing promotional material. She said non-compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission would invite legal action, which could be imprisonment for six months, a fine, or both.
