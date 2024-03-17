Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, 16 March

Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore was seized from a private vehicle in Patiala following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election.

The Punjab Taxation Department has intensified road inspections, leading to the seizure.

Additional Commissioner Jiwan Jot Kaur said a team of senior officials intercepted the vehicle near Kalajhar toll plaza. The owner failed to provide requisite documents under the GST Act, prompting immediate seizure of the jewellery.

