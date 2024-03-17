Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

Patiala, 16 March
Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore was seized from a private vehicle in Patiala following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election.
The Punjab Taxation Department has intensified road inspections, leading to the seizure.
Additional Commissioner Jiwan Jot Kaur said a team of senior officials intercepted the vehicle near Kalajhar toll plaza. The owner failed to provide requisite documents under the GST Act, prompting immediate seizure of the jewellery.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK
Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK
Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students
Local police say they arrested two men and are looking for m...
Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody
Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is later prod...
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...
Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed
The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...