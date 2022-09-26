Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

Trees were uprooted in various parts of the city following incessant rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Traffic movement was affected because several roads were blocked due to the felling of trees on Rajpura Road, Sirhind Road, Devigarh Road, YPS Road and near Sewa Singh Thikriwala roundabout.

Bike riders negotiate a waterlogged street in Patiala on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Some areas of the city also witnessed waterlogging. Model town area, Books market and some areas of Tripuri were among the worst hit due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the region came down as strong winds coupled with heavy rain continued until Sunday morning.

Sakshi Sahwney, the Patiala DC, inspected the water level of various rivers passing through the area following the heavy rainfall in the upstream.She checked water level of Ghaggar river, Tangri river and Miranpur Choe. She said the district administration—following the rise in water level of rivers — had already taken the pro-active steps. “The district administration is fully alert and equipped to tackle any eventuality. All flood control rooms, in the district, are operational. Officials of district administration and the Drainage Department are on the ground and are patrolling the areas.”

She further said district administration was keeping a tab on the water levels of the rivers — round the clock.

