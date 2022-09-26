 Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala : The Tribune India

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Uprooted trees block Rajpura, Sirhind & Devigarh roads; many areas in city inundated

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

DC Sakshi Sawhney inspects a canal and Miranpur choe after heavy rain. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

Trees were uprooted in various parts of the city following incessant rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Traffic movement was affected because several roads were blocked due to the felling of trees on Rajpura Road, Sirhind Road, Devigarh Road, YPS Road and near Sewa Singh Thikriwala roundabout.

Bike riders negotiate a waterlogged street in Patiala on Sunday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Some areas of the city also witnessed waterlogging. Model town area, Books market and some areas of Tripuri were among the worst hit due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the region came down as strong winds coupled with heavy rain continued until Sunday morning.

Sakshi Sahwney, the Patiala DC, inspected the water level of various rivers passing through the area following the heavy rainfall in the upstream.She checked water level of Ghaggar river, Tangri river and Miranpur Choe. She said the district administration—following the rise in water level of rivers — had already taken the pro-active steps. “The district administration is fully alert and equipped to tackle any eventuality. All flood control rooms, in the district, are operational. Officials of district administration and the Drainage Department are on the ground and are patrolling the areas.”

She further said district administration was keeping a tab on the water levels of the rivers — round the clock.

DC inspects water level

Sakshi Sahwney inspected the water level of Ghaggar, Tangri rivers and Miranpur Choe. The district administration is fully alert and equipped to tackle any eventuality, she said. All flood control rooms in the district are operational.

#rajpura

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

3
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

4
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

5
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

6
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

7
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

8
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

9
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

10
Nation

Draft post-mortem report says Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning; family refuses to conduct last rites

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala