Khalsa College begins awareness drive

Patiala, March 13
Eco Club of Khalsa College and the NSS launched an awareness campaign to make students aware of the adverse effects of single-use plastic.
Principal Dharminder Singh Ubha, while appreciating this initiative, said at present, consumer awareness about the negative effects of single-use plastic was limited. “This needs to be further strengthened through communication, strategic planning and consumer awareness campaigns. This will not only increase environmental awareness among citizens but also strengthen and encourage widespread action,” he said.
The officers of the NSS programme of the college, Sapna, Jagtar Singh and Rajbinder Singh, said use of single-use plastic products was harming the environment.
