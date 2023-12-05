Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

The district administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today with Punjabi University, which is aimed at offering undergraduate courses, including BA Humanities, to students in the disability category.

The MOU was signed at Vani School for Hearing Impaired. The event was graced by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The MoU marks a significant step towards inclusive education for individuals with disabilities.

“This historic collaboration recognises the untapped potential within differently abled students,” stated Dr Balbir Singh, emphasising the remarkable talents possessed by individuals with special needs.

He highlighted the inspiration drawn from these students as a testament to Punjab’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive society, championed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

“Despite adversities, these children radiate happiness, teaching us invaluable lessons,” remarked Minister Bains, emphasising the need to learn from their resilience and joy.

The MOU facilitates access to undergraduate courses at Punjabi University for students encompassing nine types of disabilities in the 21 recognised categories.

Vice Chancellor Arvind and Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney hailed students with disabilities seeking higher education at the university.

Dr Kiran Kumari from the Centre for Improvement of Persons with Disabilities, SDM Ismat Vijay Singh, Vani School Principal Sukhchain Virk were also present.

A cultural programme was presented by the special students of Vani School.

#Punjabi University Patiala