Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 9

Amardeep Singh, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Punjabi University, has taken over as the director of the university’s constituent colleges.

Vice-Chancellor Arvind congratulated Amardeep for the achievement and said that the constituent colleges of the university were set up to ensure that the rural areas of the Malwa region could access higher education.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala