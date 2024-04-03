PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a control room to prevent wheat crops from catching fire. In addition, the PSPCL has urged farmers to take precautions so unwanted incidents may be avoided.

A PSPCL spokesperson said the department has increased surveillance over the power lines that run above the fields in all districts, and special instructions have been given to SDOs and other officials in those areas. The spokesperson added that contact has been established with fire stations for immediate alerts and that information about the sparking of power lines or GO switches may be given to the nearby subdivision office.

Besides this, the department has also advised farmers to take precautions. During this time, cut wheat should not be stored near electricity lines, transformers, or GO switches. A PSPCL advisory read, “A clearance of 10m around the dual and single poles of the transformers in the fields should be maintained so that in case of any sparking nearby, disaster can be averted. Smoking or using any kind of flame near the wheat should be avoided. The power line should not be touched with bamboo or sticks. Unauthorised individuals should not tamper with the GO switches. The stubble of wheat should not be set on fire. The harvester machine should only be operated during daylight. During this time, the harvester machine should be used carefully so as not to collide with poles, power lines, or pull ropes. Similarly, preventive measures should be taken to protect wheat from catching fire.”

