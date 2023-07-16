1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

The state government today said over 10 per cent of the state’s villages are affected by floods.

A government press release said 1,390 villages in 14 districts were still affected by floods. These are Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur.

Apart from that, 25,160 people had been evacuated to safe places. A total of 164 relief camps were running in which 3,331 people were staying. The maximum 56 relief camps are in Jalandhar district.

According to the report received by the Revenue Department from different districts, 29 persons have lost their lives while three are still missing.

He said more than 72,000 dry food packets had been distributed in Patiala (52,000) and Rupnagar (20,030) alone.

Rs 10 cr for water supply schemes

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said funds worth Rs 10 crore had been released for the repair of drinking water supply schemes

He said the government was ensuring the supply of clean water to the flood victims. The amount had been given from the SDR fund

Jimpa said a large part of the state was under floods and people were facing drinking water problem

