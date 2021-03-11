2 AAP leaders separately open Aam Aadmi Clinic in Gidderbaha

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 16

It seems all is not well in the Gidderbaha unit of AAP. Two AAP leaders separately inaugurated the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Bhundar village on Monday.

The clinic was inaugurated by Pritpal Sharma, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly poll from Gidderbaha, and youth leader Sukhjinder Singh Kaoni, who was a ticket aspirant.

Sources in the Health Department said first Kaoni, who came along with his supporters, inaugurated the clinic. A few minutes later, Sharma inaugurated the clinic. They even uploaded their photos on social media.

Kaoni said, “I got a call from the Senior Medical Officer to come for the inauguration ceremony. When I reached there, they asked me to inaugurate the clinic. After inauguration, I came back.”

Sharma preferred not to reply. “I am busy in a public meeting and cannot reply,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ranju Singla said, “None of them holds any constitutional post. They were simply invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.”

