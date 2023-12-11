2 jail inmates injured in group clash

Patiala, December 10
Two jail inmates were wounded while two officials suffered minor injuries when two groups of jail inmates had a confrontation that turned bloody inside the Central Jail, Patiala, today.
The two injured inmates were admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital. A complaint in this regard was filed by jail officials with the district police.
According to information, about a dozen inmates attacked each other following a tiff over jail canteen food items. “As the two groups attacked each other, two jail officials, who tried to stop them, were also attacked and their uniforms torn”, said a police official.
The two injured inmates are Puneet Singh and Randhir Singh while the jail officials have been identified as Rajinder Singh and Najar Singh.
Till the filing of the copy, the police were investigating the matter following a complaint by the jail staff.
