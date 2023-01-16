24K ASHA workers' SIM blocked, patients in rural areas suffer

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, January 15

The BSNL has blocked SIM cards of nearly 24,000 ASHA workers, considered to be a lifeline of healthcare services in rural areas, following since December 31.

New provider soon After the termination of BSNL’s contract with the Health Dept, a new contract has been put in place with another telecom company

However, due to “technical reasons” the new service provider has yet to commence services

The telecom operator reportedly took the decision after contractual issues cropped up with the Health Department.

Balwinder Kaur Alisher, senior vice-president, ASHA Workers’ Union, said, “This is a matter which has to be sorted out between the Health Department and the service provider. We will not be able to provide healthcare facilities till the impasse is resolved. Actually, our entire work depends upon cellphones.”

There are about 700 workers in Gurdaspur. All of them have been sitting idle for the past 14 days. The situation is same in all 23 districts of the state.

Among main jobs of the ASHA workers, one is to take women to government hospitals for antenatal check-ups and to ensure proper nutrition is provided during pregnancy. In all, they provide 49 types of health services in villages.

These workers act as a link between marginalised populations and primary healthcare centres. The ASHA workers are generally confined to villages and are paid commission to go door-to-door in their designated areas to create awareness about basic nutrition, hygiene practices and deliveries.

The state government used to pay bills only for voice calls, while they themselves had to pay for internet services.

“Sometimes, facilitators ask us to provide information through social media. We have to pay internet charges from our own pocket because if we do not provide data, we can be pulled up for dereliction of duty,” said Gurinder Kaur.

Civil Surgeon Kulwinder Kaur said she was apprised of the matter and hoped things would be sorted out soon.